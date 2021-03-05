The Living Community in St. Joseph was one of the first senior-living facilities locally to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for its residents, and with cases steadily declining it is looking ahead to a possible reopening for visitors.

Sheena Guess, director of nursing, said the assisted-living facility is getting closer to opening up visitation and will do so when it has 14 days straight without a positive case.

"We are very close, just waiting for that day," Guess said.

It has been more than a year pf most long-term care facilities not allowing visitors, and the Living Community is stressing remaining diligent with masks and trying to be socially distant. Ilene Groce, infection preventionist at the Living Community, said she has been proud of how staff members have handled a year-long pandemic.

"Our main concern was getting the education out there to our staff and to our residents," Groce said. "All of our staff are really wonderful about making sure that they are wearing (masks) correctly."

The Living Community has started allowing communal dining and some socially distant events such as Bingo again in an effort to increase morale with residents.

"We are excited and looking forward to this, but it will be very controlled as well," Guess said.

In Buchanan County, 10% of the population has received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and the St. Joseph vaccination clinic is receiving about 2,000 vaccines a week.