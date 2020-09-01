The number of positive tests for COVID-19 at area college and university campuses is on the rise as each enters the first full month of the fall semester.

Northwest Missouri State University is posting daily updates on the pandemic for cases associated with its base in Maryville, Missouri.

As of Tuesday morning, it reported 157 "current" cases, part of 277 total positives since tracking began. Of the current cases, 31 were detected on campus, and 125 were detected off campus. Just one employee is reported to have a current case. Six total employees have tested positive since tracking began.

Missouri Western State University is providing regular end-of-week updates and last released a COVID-19 update on Friday. As of that date, 29 current cases had been detected among all students and employees.

A number of people at both campuses who had not yet tested positive were listed as placed in 14-day quarantine after confirmed contact with a person who had tested positive, to account for the potential incubation period of the virus. Northwest data indicates that it has just under 73.7% capacity remaining in its on-campus quarantine rooms set aside for this purpose. Missouri Western said one person currently is quarantining on its campus. Contact tracers continue to work in all affected communities to directly inform anyone who is known to have had contact with a COVID-19-positive person.

For the latest information, visit is.gd/dp67jl for Northwest data and https://is.gd/Vml8sU for Missouri Western figures.