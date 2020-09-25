Students at Cameron High School will be switching to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

In a letter, Cameron Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson said the move is being made after positive cases at the high school lead to a number of staff and students being quarantined.

The hybrid model will have students with last names beginning with the letters A to K attending in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and those with last names starting with L through Z reporting to school on Wednesdays and Fridays. On days when students do not report to school, they will participate in virtual learning with online assignments.

Robinson said the shift will allow for only 50% capacity on campus, which will ensure social distancing in classrooms.