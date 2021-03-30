A top hospital official said Tuesday that registrations for COVID-19 shots are declining, even as Buchanan County lags behind state vaccination rates.

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care, said a community vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center could close for first doses soon after April 9. That's the day all Missourians will be able to receive a vaccine.

"As we see lower numbers, it's concerning that folks are kind of going 'Well, do I really need to have that?'" Turner said. "And then you have some apprehension around the vaccine because it was created in a year. ... But the reality is, we should be able to develop vaccines quickly."

According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, some 24% of Missourians have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Buchanan County is lagging behind the statewide number, with only about 14% of Buchanan County residents having received at least one jab.

In a recent seven-day period, 1,693 shots had been given in Buchanan County, according to DHSS data.

Those who sign-up for the St. Joseph community clinic at the mall do not have to be Buchanan County residents. All eligible Missourians can get vaccines at some pharmacies, mass vaccination events and clinics like the one at the mall.

"We do expect a bit of a pickup here over the next several days, and we'd love to see that," Turner said, referring to vaccine registrations.

Missouri is currently in phase two of its vaccination plan, expanding which essential workers were eligible for shots. On April 9, the rest of the general public older than 18 will be eligible.

Turner said if registrations continue to decline, the clinic could close soon after. It will remain open long enough to administer any remaining second doses from Pfizer and Moderna.

"I would not be surprised if we're making an announcement shortly after April 9 (as to the clinic's closing)," Turner said. "It'll be closing based on sign-ups."

All Missourians may register for the clinic now, regardless of when their phase is open. Online registration is available at mymlc.com.