Buchanan County's vaccination rate is significantly higher than had been previously reported, as the vaccination rate is now 38%.
Previously, the rate was reported to be at only 21%. This is due to an error of around 147,000 records being categorized to the wrong county statewide, including 23,000 in Buchanan County. The statewide review indicates this happened in the early days of the vaccination period, according to a release from the city.
The error was due to a misspelling or using "St." versus "Saint."
Updated results have been added to the statewide vaccination dashboard.
