Buchanan County ranks among the lowest counties in the state when it comes to the percentage of the population initiating vaccinations for COVID-19.

According to the Missouri DHSS COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 20.2% of Buchanan County residents have initiated vaccinations, compared to a statewide number of 42%.

Earlier this week, News-Press NOW reported that Northwest Missouri’s Livingston County is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated individuals. The Associated Press also reported that Linn County was seeing a sharp increase in cases. Officials there said they have seen evidence of new and more dangerous variants of the virus.

Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor, said this is something officials are worried about happening in Buchanan County with vaccination numbers remaining low.

“It certainly would not surprise us to have increased cases because the COVID-19 disease itself doesn’t care about the fact that it’s been a year and a half and we’re all tired,” Werner said.

Werner said officials have seen a relatively steady amount of cases locally, although a couple of weeks ago numbers showed evidence of a potential spike. She said the health department has continued to keep track of trends and numbers.

“Do not take it for granted at all that our numbers are going to stay low,” Werner said. “If we see an increase in cases all we can continue to do is to educate and get that information out.”

Werner said COVID-19 is very much still in the community and her best advice for staying safe is to get vaccinated.

There is one more first-dose vaccination clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Civic Arena, and registration is still available at https://signup.com/go/tNdgirq.