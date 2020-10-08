COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new high Wednesday, but since have decreased by 13 with a total of 57 hospitalizations throughout the Mosaic Life Care System.

Hospitalizations going down as well as a downward trend in the rolling averages for the 7-day and 10-day averages of new cases have caused some reason for optimism.

Dr. Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University, has been providing the St. Joseph City Council with the scatter plots of the rolling averages and said that the trend would suggest that the mask mandate is starting to work, but the county is still in the red zone according to the Harvard Global Health Institute as far as cases per day.

Clapp said Buchanan County's new number is 58.6 cases per 100,000 and red level is any number over 25 cases per 100,000.

"If we're doing the social distancing, if we're wearing the masks, I think we'll see a continued trend downward. It'll take a little while. But we're in our third week, we should start to see that in the numbers, I think we are seeing that in our 7-day average," Clapp said.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said that he would like to see hospitalizations lower.

When the mask mandate was established in St. Joseph, the hospitalization count was at 27. It has raised by as much as 40 since then. McMurrary said COVID-19 is still a serious threat to the city.

"We are still far above where we need to be, but there is some hope here that the average number of cases that we're seeing is trending downward," McMurray said.

While hospitalizations have gone down, Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care chief medical officer, has said the number will fluctuate. The hospital has around 100 beds on its two COVID-19 floor and in the intensive care unit.

In a letter sent out by Mosaic Life Care and several other health care providers earlier this week, health care providers urged local leaders to take action such as mask mandates to help with surging numbers.

Turner said if the situation was to continue to get worse, Mosaic Life Care would leave decisions to local leaders regarding a partial or full shelter-in-place order.

McMurray said a shutdown is something neither him nor the council would want to do, but he is continuing to look at the data and listen to health professionals.

"If we get into some serious situation, the last thing in the world I want to do is another shutdown order, but we may have to do a full or partial shutdown order if we have too many people who are sick, and we don't have any more room in the hospital, so this is really a serious situation," McMurray said.

McMurray said people in St. Joseph need to continue to wear their masks and be diligent about being cautious of large gatherings to ensure no shutdown order would be necessary.