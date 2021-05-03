Daily COVID-19 cases are again climbing locally, and health officials are urging people to remain on guard against the virus as the pandemic continues.

St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said this is the first time since the end of March that daily cases of COVID have been in the double digits in Buchanan County. Last week there were multiple days with cases in the 20s, and the 14-day average, 10-day average, and seven-day average all are trending upward now.

Bradley said a high number of recent cases have involved people in their 20s, and she is urging that demographic to go and get vaccinated as there is a high supply of shots available.

"I want to encourage people 18 and over who have not received their vaccine to go ahead and get their vaccine, because that not only protects you, it protects your family and your friends, your co-workers, people you go to church with, so it protects everybody," Bradley said.

Bradley said she believes there is a mixture of factors contributing to the rise in cases locally. She said those things include mask fatigue, people gathering in the warmer months and the low percentage of those in the county who have received a vaccine.

In Buchanan County, 19% of people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, which is low compared to the statewide number of 37.7%.

Bradley said the vaccine supply is ample, and getting a shot is not an issue, so all who are eligible should get vaccinated.

"There are plenty of vaccines. People who are healthy still need the vaccine, people who are waiting for everybody else to get it, they've got it. So now's the time to sign up and get vaccinated," Bradley said.

A vaccination clinic will be taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the Civic Arena. People can sign up at signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/6270244045251540109/false#/invitation, but Bradley said there likely will be vaccines available for those who just walk up. The health department has received Moderna vaccines for the clinic.

Another clinic will be offered on Tuesday, May 11.