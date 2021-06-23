Buchanan County now has a positivity rate reaching close to 9% as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and Missouri now is posting the highest rate of new infections in the country.
Missouri's new cases are largely in the northern and southeastern parts of the state.
In Buchanan County, the first-dose vaccination rate stands at 20.7%, which is well below the state average.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said she continuing to promote the vaccine as safe and effective and is urging people to get shots as many are becoming relaxed with social distancing and mask-wearing.
"We really need people to get vaccinated to try to help bring that number back down because when the numbers go up, that means people are sick and we don't want our community sick," Bradley said.
Mosaic Life Care also has seen a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. At one point, the hospital was down to zero COVID patients last month. There are now 14 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital in St. Joseph.
With training camp for the Chiefs in St. Joseph being greenlit Wednesday, Bradley said it's especially important for the unvaccinated to get preventative shots as events and gatherings continue.
"Public health can only do so much. We can't make you take a vaccine, we don't want to make you take a vaccine," Bradley said. "We try to convince you, and we do try to encourage you to get the vaccine."
While the Delta variant of the vaccine has been found nearby, its presence has not been confirmed in Buchanan County. However, Bradley said it is certainly probable that the more contagious variant is playing a part in the rising cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
