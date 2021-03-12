Buchanan County is lagging well behind the state's average for percentage of the population that has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 11% percent of Buchanan County's residents have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the state of Missouri in total is at 18.3% for citizens with one shot obtained.

While many factors have gone into Buchanan County being behind the state average, St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said the lack of a mass vaccination site within the county so far has been a main reason for the lag.

But that hinderance should be cleared next week. After requests to the state were made by Bradley and other local health officials, it was announced a mass vaccination site will be held Friday, March 19, at the St. Joseph vaccination center at East Hills Shopping Center.

According to the state of Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine website, there will be a walk-through mass vaccination event inside the old Gordman's store from noon to 4 p.m. Signups can be made at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events . It is unknown which vaccine will be administered.

Missouri is currently in Tier 3 of Phase 1B, which means people who are 65 or older, have serious medical conditions or who meet certain essential worker criteria are eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic.

"We are not sitting on vaccine in Buchanan County, but we only get what the state gives us, and for a while we've been kind of limited on what we could do in the county," Bradley said.

The health department has been pushing for the mass vaccination site for a couple of months. Bradley said she believes other people from different counties have been getting their vaccine at the St. Joseph vaccination clinic.

"We're vaccinating people, they're just not all Buchanan County people," Bradley said. "I don't know if people are not interested in the vaccine. I think there has been some hesitation, and I have heard some people say 'Well, I had COVID so I'm going to wait.'"

While the country is a long way from the 80% of the population vaccinated that's needed for herd immunity, Bradley said she wants to encourage people not to wait and get the vaccine when it is their turn.

"I feel like we've had enough of our residents vaccinated, and even across the state, we've had enough people vaccinated to show very few people have reactions to the vaccine," Bradley said.