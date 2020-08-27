Health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 death in Brown County, Kansas.

The NEK Multi-County Health Department issued a press release on Thursday stating that a county resident older than 65 has died due to the coronavirus.

"Our office is saddened to report the first death due to COVID-19 in Brown County," according to the news release. "The individual was a Brown County resident over the age of 65. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter no further details will be shared."

Brown County officials have reported a total of 70 positive cases, with 1,213 tests conducted, three hospitalizations and 57 people recovered. On Wednesday, which is the most recent day the state reported cases, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kansas reached 39,937 with 2,226 hospitalizations, 437 statewide deaths and 355,160 negative tests.