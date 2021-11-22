Breakthrough COVID-19 infections for those who are fully vaccinated make up roughly 13% of total reported cases in the state of Missouri since the beginning of the year.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has added breakthrough infection data, starting from Jan. 1, 2021, to its vaccine dashboard online.
According to the dashboard, 2% of fully vaccinated people developed infections, totaling 55,267 breakthrough cases. Nearly 87% of the state's total cases have come from people who are not fully vaccinated.
There have been 658 deaths from breakthrough cases, which accounts for about 10% of total Missouri COVID-19 deaths this year. There have been 6,900 COVID-19 deaths statewide so far in 2021.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said these numbers showcase that although breakthrough cases do exist, the data proves the vaccine adds increased effectiveness in avoiding the virus.
"It does show the vaccine is working. It's keeping people from getting seriously ill and dying, and that's ultimately the goal," Bradley said. "We would love to get rid of the virus, we would love to stop its spread, but it's a virus, and it's going to do what the virus does, and that is to survive."
Bradley said she has had conversations with Mosaic Life Care officials, and they have indicated that with the few breakthrough hospitalizations they have seen, the majority of those patients avoided serious complications unless they had a pre-existing condition.
A graph on the state COVID dashboard shows that underlying risk factors such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity have had a high percentage of breakthrough cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.