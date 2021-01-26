Residents of Abbey Woods Center for Rehabilitation and Healing now are able to safely see their families and loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of a special piece of equipment.

Reach LTC, which owns and operates nursing facilities in Missouri including Abbey Woods, partnered up with Lowe’s to create visitation centers.

Jen Ryan Galantowicz, vice president of branding and strategic engagement of Reach LTC, shared how the idea turned into a reality.

“In late October, I sent a message to some folks over at Lowe’s and just said, ‘Hey, I saw these designs ... we really want to be able to facilitate some type of outdoor visitation for our residents with their families, but we could really use some expert help,’” Galantowicz said. “So I sketched up an idea for our visitation center, sent it over and they took it and ran with it.”

Galantowicz said since then, nearly 17 facilities in Missouri now have the centers.

The booth is made up of four panels with Plexiglass to allow as much visibility as possible.

“We’re just super excited because it really truly does help facilitate that connection that we’ve been missing for so long, since this pandemic just keeps going on and on and on,” Galantowicz said. “We wanted to have a way to facilitate safe visitation with the residents and their loved ones or their friends, whoever it is that they choose to visit with. And those have been fabulous.”

Lowe’s adopted the centers as part of its Lowe’s Heroes Project, which made the visitation booths a donation to the nursing facilities.

“I think this booth is quite the idea,” Roy Miller, a resident at Abbey Woods, said. “A phone call doesn’t do it, not like being there in person and actually seeing them, but I think a lot of residents would benefit by having one of these and it’s just a good idea all the way around.”

Galantowicz was able to see the impact the visitation center made at another living facility.

“I actually got to witness two sisters visit and one of them at one of our nursing homes. And it was just so cool,” she said. “And they’re just sitting there chit-chatting away and just so giddy, you know, like just that excited how you talk faster and your pitch gets a little bit higher, and then they were putting their hands upon the Plexiglass ... to touch each other since we can’t still really embrace or anything like that. It was so heartwarming that we were all in tears watching them from afar.”

The pandemic started about a year ago and Galantowicz points out it’s times like this that create the need to adapt.

“I think through this pandemic there’s been so much adaptation for many facets of our lives,” Galantowicz said. “This is just one example of how when people get together and really kind of set out to figure out ‘How can we fix this?’ ‘How can we make it better?’ that we just come together and make it happen.”