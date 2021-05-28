The Benton Club received federal assistance to help with a loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown club, which started as a literacy group in 1887, received an Economic Federal Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration. Management of the club declined to provide specific details on the amount of the funding, and the SBA also was unable to confirm how much money the organization received.

Dominic CDeBaca, general manager of the Benton Club, said the past year provided challenges as there were not as many gatherings or banquet-type events occurring during the pandemic and the club struggled.

"At times during the pandemic, as most people were, we were faced with some really tough decisions on almost a week-by-week basis and things got very stressed," CDeBaca said.

The club has started to resume banquets and has offered lunch to-go orders for the public. CDeBaca said he believes the club is important to St. Joseph.

"The Benton Club has been here for over 140 years, and to keep it going is extremely important to us as the membership continues to grow and we keep not only the membership but serving those service groups and those other clubs and organizations that use our facility," CDeBaca said.

In the state of Missouri, more than $2 trillion in Economic Injury Disaster Loans were given throughout the state and about 46,000 total loans were approved.

"Initially when the pandemic struck, places like our facility were closed due to social-distancing restrictions and necessary mask mandates and even quarantines," CDeBaca said. "We had to change our business model a little bit as most restaurant places did."