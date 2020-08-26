ATHCISON, Kan. — Benedictine College is reporting 74 active cases of Coronavirus on their campus.

According to the College's website, of the 2,489 people on campus, 3 percent of them have tested positive for Coronavirus.

In an Aug. 20 press release, the College said it provided testing to students, faculty and staff. At that time, the College received 1,611 results back. Twenty-seven of those results were positive. Benedictine started in-person classes on Monday.

As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 137 cases in Atchison County.

"College officials have acted quickly to follow appropriate protocols in response to this information," they said in the Aug. 20 press release. "In consultation with local health officials, this included directly notifying individuals known to have had close contact with these persons. The Atchison County Health Department currently defines close contact with an affected individual as contact within 6 feet for greater than 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Savannah School District has announced one case of COVID-19 at the Helena Elementary School in Savannah, Missouri.

According to an email sent to parents, the district is working with the Andrew County Health Department. Everyone who has been in contact with the patient has been sent home for 14 days.