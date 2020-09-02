Atchison County health officials, county commissioners and Benedictine College leaders were virtually present during a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among BC community and what to do about it.

Chief Health Officer Lori Forge, RN, Chief Medical Adviser Bonnie Tackett and Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter are considering a plan to put BC students in quarantine for 14 days that might become effective as early as 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4. If so, students are to be sequestered in isolation among their cohorts within their residential quarters only to leave their respective quarters to obtain packed meals from the cafeteria and practice religious freedom to participate in liturgical services.

The quarantine that was initially planned to become effective after midnight Thursday was delayed a day after BC President Stephen Minnis raised concerns that the plan is too restrictive and might have adverse emotional effects on the students because it would hinder their ability to attend Mass.

This could be devastating to the college, Minnis said.

Linda Henry and Tom Hoopes, of BC, agreed with Minnis. The BC leaders all agreed they have been implementing various steps to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. Currently there are 132 students in quarantine, which represents about 13.2% of the campus population, Minnis said, and 13 are in isolation. The student population is about 2,000, and there are more students in the residential facilities than before, according to Henry.

Tackett, Forge and Lanter agreed that BC’s attempts to mitigate the virus are all good efforts, but it was not working because it was too late.

Lanter said there were numerous meetings with college representatives and it was recommended that the students quarantine for 14 days after they arrive on campus, but instead it was decided that the students were to undergo their respective 14-day quarantines at their homes before their arrivals to the campus.

“They should have quarantined after they got here,” Lanter said. “Now because some did not do it at home they have brought it into our community.”

Forge said as the health officer it would be negligent of her not to put this order in place in effort to protect the health and wellness of the community as a whole during the pandemic. She said when Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order quarantined the whole county within the first months of the pandemic for two weeks there were only 10 cases in comparison to total the recent weeks and one death.

Forge clarified that some persons who previously tested positive, are now showing symptoms of a mutated strain of the virus.

According to the initial order, presented to commissioners, BC employees will be exempt from some of the restrictions in the order.

Mike Kuckelman and Minnis, both of whom are attorneys, commented about the legal ramifications if the order becomes effective.

County Chairman Jack Bower said the commissioners have no authority to override the health officer. However, he would like to see some sort of a moratorium to think about the situation and find a resolution.