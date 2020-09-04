ATCHISON, Kan. -- Benedictine College and Atchison County Health Department officials announced Friday they have worked out a joint agreement to avoid a county order quarantining them to campus, potentially for weeks.

“Atchison and Benedictine: Stronger Together” is a plan that addresses on-campus learning, off-campus students and athletics. The agreement will be in effect from Sept. 5 until Sept. 18. The entire document is available online on the college website at www.benedictine.edu/coronavirus/safety/stronger-together.

Provisions of the agreement include:

Effective Saturday, Sept. 5, students residing on the Benedictine College campus are not to leave campus, except for: scheduled or emergency medical or mental health appointments; to fulfill academic requirements; to work or to obtain essential goods like groceries, medications and household products and for an outside pick-up order at a local business.

Compliance of the provision avoids a quarantine order restricting students to their dorm rooms and allows the continuation of in-person classes for these students.

The other provisions include:

• Off-campus students are not permitted on campus except for authorized athletic practices (see below), religious services, work study, labs, or other necessary academic purposes.

• Athletic teams that maintain no active cases may hold practice in smaller groups, determined on a team by team basis and authorized by the Athletic Director. Teams with members who are in isolation due to active COVID cases are prohibited from practicing until Sept. 12.

The negotiated provisions are in addition to the Raven Safety Plan and the updated mitigation protocols already in place at the college.

Benedictine and Atchison County Health Officials had been in negotiations regarding concerns about COVID-19 mitigation since late Wednesday. A sudden spike in the number of cases of coronavirus reported in the college community since classes began in recent weeks prompted the health officials to consider the idea of quarantining students to campus.

On Sept. 4, Benedictine College reported 23 active COVID-19 cases on campus, 0.9% of the campus population. The active cases and new positive cases have been trending downward for the past week.

“We are asking students to stay on campus for what Student Life is planning to be a great weekend on campus,” said Steve Johnson, director of Benedictine public relations. “Our next step is to unite as one community with Atchison County to lead the way in fighting COVID-19.”

