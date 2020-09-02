ATCHISON, Kan. – The Benedictine Ravens will kick off their football season a little later, according to a press release from the college.

The upcoming game against Peru State College, initially set for Sept. 12, has been postponed.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," stated Commissioner Lori Thomas. "The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise."

In the release, Benedictine officials said some players on both teams have had to quarantine after contract tracing was completed at both campuses.

"Delaying this game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning," the release said.

Peru State College and Benedictine now will face off at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 on Benedictine's campus. That date originally was set as a bye week for teams.

The Ravens now will open the season on the road at Clarke on Sept. 19.