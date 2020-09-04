ATCHISON, Kan. -- Benedictine College and Atchison County, Kansas, officials are working on an “Atchison and Benedictine: Stronger Together” plan that will allow students to avoid a county order quarantining them to campus, potentially for weeks.

Instead, college officials are asking that Benedictine students remain on campus this weekend in a statement to the community released around noon on Friday concerning ongoing negotiations with Atchison County Health Officials regarding concerns about COVID-19 mitigation. A number of cases of coronavirus have been reported in the college community since classes began in recent weeks, and officials have considered the idea of quarantining students to campus.

“We are asking students to stay on campus for what Student Life is planning to be a great weekend on campus,” said Steve Johnson, director of Benedictine public relations. “Our next step is to unite as one community with Atchison County to lead the way in fighting COVID-19.”

Benedictine and Atchison County Health officials have been engaged in negotiations concerning the pandemic since Tuesday. Both parties indicate they are hopeful to reach resolution on the matters at some point Friday.

Log onto Benedictine.edu to read more about the college's COVID-19 response; on the home page, click on the “Information and Resources” button and see the dashboard showing current active cases.