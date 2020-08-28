At least 75 students and employees of Northwest Missouri State University currently have COVID-19, according to the university.

According to the Nodaway County Health Department, there are 204 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. That number includes the cases at Northwest.

Of the 430 individuals who have tested positive in Nodaway County since April 2, at least 164 are Northwest students or employees, and 226 are no longer in isolation.

Fifteen individuals in Nodaway County with underlying health conditions have been hospitalized; five are currently hospitalized, four have died. The health department reported the fourth death in the county on Wednesday. The individual was a woman in her 80s.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Nodaway County has the second highest seven-day percent increase in the state with 45%.

In St. Joseph, Missouri Western State University is reporting 26 cases of COVID-19 among students and employees.

One person is self-isolating on campus, the rest are off campus.