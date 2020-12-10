While Missouri state public health officials hope to vaccinate more than 300,000 people by the end of the year, Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill that would give cash payments to individuals if passed by the Senate and the House in response to the pandemic.

Hawley and health officials previously said vaccine doses could arrive by Dec. 11 or 12, though other timelines describe the first doses arriving around Dec. 15 or 16, and the situation remains fluid.

“This is really a great success story for the country,” Hawley said. “But at the end of the day folks are going to have to make their own decisions (about getting the vaccine). “They’ve got to assess the risks for themselves and how they feel about their family and their living conditions.”

In total, DHSS expects to vaccinate 339,000 people in Missouri by Jan. 1.

Britain, Canada and Bahrain have approved a COVID-19 vaccine for use, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services director, previously said the state hopes to complete “phase 1A” of its vaccination plan by the end of the month. Phase 1A calls for all health-care workers who work in Missouri who want a vaccine to be vaccinated. Williams said Missouri has about 350,000 health-care workers.

To achieve its goal, Missouri would have to vaccinate 16,950 people per day if administration began on Dec. 11, and 21,187 people per day if vaccinations began on Dec. 15.

The first round of vaccine distribution is expected to be 50,000 doses, and it’s unlikely any of those doses would be distributed from Northwest Missouri.

According to a letter written by Dr. Mark Laney, Mosaic Life Care CEO, that hospital system’s employees can expect to begin being vaccinated on Dec. 27.

One week after the first 50,000 doses, another 65,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to arrive in Missouri. Alongside the second shipment is expected to be 105,000 doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna, which is similar but does not require ultra-cold storage.

Both types of vaccines require two doses, and health officials have said that if a person receives the first dose of a vaccine that he or she will receive a second dose.

To combat economic woes brought on by the virus, Hawley told News-Press NOW that he’s introduced a bill that would provide a second round of stimulus checks to individuals and families.

Individuals would receive $1,200, while couples could receive $2,400 and $500 for each child.

Hawley said the bill is the “exactly” the same as the first round of stimulus passed in March, meaning individuals who make less than $75,000 in adjusted gross income and married couples who file jointly who make less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income would be eligible.

Congress has been negotiating a stimulus package for months to little success.

“I don’t care how it gets passed I just want it passed,” Hawley said. “What I’ve said is if (my bill) doesn’t get put up in a relief package, if there isn’t direct assistance for individuals and working families, I’m going to go to the (Senate) floor and demand a vote.”