As spring break approaches for local schools, some people are getting the itch to travel while others are hesitant about the health-related repercussions of vacationing during the pandemic.

Missouri Western State University’s spring break is set for next week, and Hannah Piechowski, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, said university officials recognize that students are going to travel.

“We thought for a while that maybe we weren’t going to really advise students to travel, but with things opening up, we want students to be safe while they’re traveling,” Piechowski said.

Piechowski is part of Missouri Western’s COVID-19 Response Team and said there are steps people can take to be safe while on vacation. While her focus is on college-age students, families who are traveling with younger students whose schools also are on break can use the same tips to protect themselves and the communities they return to.

“Most of all, maintain what we’ve been preaching from the very beginning,” Piechowski said. “Wear a mask, practice physical distancing, really be aware of who you’re spending time with and be cognizant and understanding of those that may be more susceptible.”

Along with the typical safety procedures, Piechowski recommends planning ahead and looking at state requirements. She also said to remember that if someone tests positive or comes in close contact with a positive case, they will have to quarantine upon arriving back home.

Despite knowing that students are traveling for spring break, Piechowski said Missouri Western is more comfortable with them traveling now than they have been in the past.

“I think we (Missouri Western) always have a healthy dose of nervousness and anxiety about how we’re going to handle things. It’s been a year of change,” Piechowski said. “I think we feel more comfortable with students traveling and taking a break than we have previously, and part of that is because our students and our faculty and staff have been amazing about following all the guidelines.”

If someone feels the need to travel, Piechowski recommends choosing a destination wisely and taking advantage of outdoor getaways that allow people to experience nature, stay away from large crowds and be able to physically distance.

Even traveling home to visit family potentially could be dangerous. Piechowski notes that not everyone has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, so it is still important to be respectful and think about other people’s needs as well as your own.