With COVID-19 vaccination rates hovering around 20% in Buchanan County, there is a significant group of people who are set on not getting the shot.
For Dallas Pierce, a farmer from DeKalb, choosing not to get the vaccination is an issue of freedom. He also said he has concerns regarding the shot.
“I just feel it’s been rushed, and I’m not going to take it when I’ve heard negative things about it, and I don’t like being told what to do,” Pierce said.
Pierce said he felt the same way about wearing a mask. And regardless of incentive, he said he will not get the vaccine.
“(An incentive) would probably make it worse because that just tells you that’s even more of them forcing you to do it,” Pierce said. “‘Here I’m gonna dangle a carrot in front of your face.’ I mean, that just made it worse for me.”
Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor, said people have had different reactions to the vaccinem, but it is proven to be effective and safe. She also said reactions from the shots are not equivalent to getting COVID-19.
“There is a large part of the population that has passed away from COVID-19. We also have a larger number of people that are what we call ‘long-haulers’ that are having significant long-term effects from the disease process itself,” Werner said. “Looking at the risk-benefit ratio, the side effects of the vaccine typically are short-lived and are preparing your body to protect against the virus itself.”
Reba Dits also said she is against getting a COVID-19 vaccination. She said she doesn’t know what’s in the shots.
“I made my own decision by doing research to minimize the side effects and everything. I don’t even like to take medicine,” Dits said.
Werner said those with questions about what is in the vaccines can check documentation from when they got emergency use, as the ingredients contained in them had to be listed. However, she said she understands just having access to the list of ingredients doesn’t entirely solve the problem.
“The difference is that we don’t understand what those are. They’re not normal common words there,” Werner said. “This is an incredibly complex, really high-tech process that they work on,”
Dits also said she has heard of people getting sicker from the vaccine than COVID-19, and she does not want heart damage or blood clots.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on halt several months ago due to a handful of reported blood clots in those who received those shots, but it is now on the market again after those instances were reported as very minimal.
Werner said COVID-19 vaccines are now available without an appointment at many locations, including pharmacies and the St. Joseph Health Department clinic.
