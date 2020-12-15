Certain hospitals in urban areas continued COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri Tuesday while Mosaic Life Care expects to receive the vaccine next week.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said last week that the state of Missouri would have around 51,000 Pfizer-BioTech vaccines shipped to 21 hospitals throughout the state. As of now, Mosaic Life Care appears to not be one of those hospitals.

Joey Austin, Mosaic Life Care spokesperson, said as of now the hospital expects the vaccines next week, although she said the situation remains fluid, and they do not know whether they will be receiving the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

DHSS spokesperson Lisa Cox said they are working on a dashboard to track vaccine totals, but it is not ready yet. She also said they were not going to disclose the locations of where the vaccines were delivered due to national security.

While DHSS has not released sites of where the vaccine has been delivered, certain hospitals in Kansas City, such as Truman Medical Center and Saint Luke's, have reported that they have received the vaccine.

Cox said U.S. Human Health Services recommended they did not disclose locations where the vaccine was so the public did not show up demanding the vaccine, that is currently only available health care workers.

Monday night, Mosaic Life Care posted a video on Facebook of Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Kammerer explaining why the vaccine will not give people COVID-19 due to the nature of what the vaccine does.

"It is completely just synthetically genetically engineered to be a small segment of that of the virus genome," Kammerer said in the video. "This will stimulate your cells to produce that spike protein resulting in immune response and further immunity towards COVID virus."

News-Press Now has submitted a request to Missouri DHSS regarding locations of the vaccine as well as how many total vaccines have been delivered.