Buchanan County remains a COVID-19 hotspot as cases have been trending up, and local health officials say this is expected to continue.
With 139 new cases this week, St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said she doesn’t expect cases to go down with the holidays coming up. She is urging people in the community to be cautious when gathering with family and friends for celebrations in coming weeks.
”We already have a lot of new cases. The risk is higher for contracting the virus and even people who have been fully vaccinated are contracting the virus,” Bradley said. “We want people to understand that COVID is still in our community.”
The rolling averages are continuing to rise, and the pandemic has shown that cases usually come in spikes and valleys.
”We don’t want people to be sick for one thing, and it does add stress to the health department ... we know we’re going to have cases, we know we’re going to have an increased number of cases through the holidays and we anticipate that,” Bradley said.
Bradley said that masks, distancing and opening windows can help slow the spread of COVID-19 during the spike, but she added the most reliable defense is vaccination. She said people should get vaccinated as well as get booster shots.
”We hope that it doesn’t peak the way it has in the past, and we hope that people will be able to be safe and still enjoy their friends, but in a safe manner,” Bradley said.
