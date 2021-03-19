Around 1,100 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were administered Friday afternoon in St. Joseph as part of a statewide mass vaccination clinic.

The clinic was at the community vaccine center at the East Hills Shopping Center and operated in a four-hour window from noon to 4 p.m. People from surrounding areas signed up using the Missouri vaccine navigator.

Maj. Rhonda Brown, the National Guard officer in charge for Region B, said she was happy to be in St. Joseph administering the vaccine and everything was running smoothly after there was a lengthy line initially.

"It's different because it is not a drive-thru event, we do have stations set up inside of course with proper distance and whatnot, it's set up more like a hospital inside, so it's very organized," Brown said.

Some people traveled long distances to the vaccination site. Idris Raoufi and his wife Manya Raoufi traveled from Kansas City because they said it was the closest mass vaccination site to them, they said they found the process very efficient.

"We drove up after we scheduled our appointments, and the vaccination process was really quick and really efficient, very painless," Idris Raoufi said.

Manya Raoufi said she was nervous at first when she saw the line out front of the facility.

"The line is a little intimidating at first, but it moves really quick, and the whole process was like that," Manya Raoufi said.

Gerald Shroyer, a man from Weston said he was happy to make the trip and he wanted to get vaccinated because the science supports it.

"The science really is what drove me here," Shroyer said. "I researched the information, the vaccine is safe, and it's effective, and if I can keep someone else from getting sick, or someone in my family, I'm going to do it, it's the right thing to do."

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that on March 29 phase 2 will open up and by April 9 all of Missouri will be able to get a vaccine.