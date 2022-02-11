The death of an Effingham, Kansas, woman a day after she received a COVID-19 vaccine was due to anaphylaxis, according to an autopsy report.
Jeanie Evans, 68, died March 24, 2021, one day after she received the Moderna vaccine at the Jefferson County Health Department. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported the finding this week after obtaining Evans' autopsy report from the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office.
The autopsy document stated Evans had a medical history indicating she was known to experience bouts of environmental allergies, an allergic disorder that included non-asthmatic reactive airway and had previous anaphylactic reaction to Albuterol and hypertension, the Capital-Journal reported.
Evans died at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where she was transported by ambulance after she experienced anaphylaxis symptoms within the waiting period after the vaccine was administrated. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment investigated the death.
The Capital-Journal story said Evans’ family intends to file a lawsuit. At the time of her death, Evans was serving as an Effingham City Council member.
