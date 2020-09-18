Mosaic Life Care released the results from antibody testing that started months prior Friday morning.

With over 2,300 people as the sample size for the antibody surveillance, 64 people tested positive in the antibody testing, totalling 3%.

The antibody tests were done with funding from the CARES Act dollars in Buchanan county.

"To get as many people tested in such a short period of time, and to have a great partner of Mosaic and the community partnership to all work together on this, I think is a great statement, it was a great opportunity," Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said.

The 3% that St. Joseph showed with the antibody sampling is much lower than other locations such as New York City, which is currently close to 25%.

Dr. Edward Kammerer, Chief Medical Officer at Mosaic, said these results are a double-edged sword. On one hand, it showcases St. Joseph has taken good mitigation practices and on the other hand it means St. Joseph still is early in the phases of weathering the virus and not anywhere near herd immunity which is around 60% of people with antibodies.

"It's a mixed blessing," Kammerer said. "This is fantastic that we only have 3% penetrates into our community, it means that our early efforts did very well, we actually saw that it was with our antibody testing that the younger folks have had it more than the elderly, so the elderly are carrying out precautions better than the youth."

Out of 2,324 tested for antibodies, 64 tested positive and 20 of those 64 were Mosaic employees. Mosaic also had 613 employees test negative for antibodies.

The antibody testing partnered with the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce and the Community Alliance to provide the data for the community and businesses.

Tama Wagner, director for the Community Alliance, said these numbers showcase that the community still needs to be serious about social distancing and the new mask mandate.

"Looking at the current numbers and the way they are increasing, this is probably going to be a very difficult fall and winter, so we have to adhere to these measures that the city has put into place, so we can control this," Wagner said.

Mosaic Life Care currently has 34 COVID-19 patients, four of which are in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators.

Kammerer said Mosaic is currently looking at being able to get certain patients out of the hospital by being able to provide the drug Remdesivir as an outpatient drug.