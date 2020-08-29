Missouri likely has had three times more COVID-19 cases than reported, which means the state's overall death rate could be less than what has been believed.

That conclusion is based on phase three of antibody testing in the state. Missouri is one of 10 states participating in COVID-19 antibody surveillance, and although the numbers here aren't as high as other places, the latest studies published by the Centers for Disease Control point to the state having significantly more cases than currently reported.

Phase three of the surveillance ended in June. That would mean Missouri is expected to actually have had 234,000 cases of the virus as compared to the just more than 78,000 confirmed cases currently reported.

The study in three phases showed round one had at least 24 times the number of reported cases and round two showed 13 times the actual number. In Missouri as more antibody testing was done, the estimate has gone down quite a bit, however.

Dr. Edward Kammerer, chief quality officer for Mosaic Life Care, has been taking the results of antibody testing in Buchanan County. He said the sampling is designed to give an idea of the spread of the virus and how close certain areas are to herd immunity.

"By sampling the country we get an idea of how many people have had coronavirus but didn't know it or didn't at least seek care to get a positive swab, and that really does a lot to impact the numbers," Kammerer said.

While Missouri's numbers are not as high as in other states, Kammerer said they showcase hospitals and people have been doing a good job fighting the pandemic and the death toll and hospitalizations are down.

"I think there is reason for hope and optimism -- this is not the big boogeyman, it's not the nightmare we once thought it was going to be," Kammerer said.

Kammerer said Mosaic has good treatments, support care and methods to reduce community spread, which would reduce the likelihood of the virus becoming a more permanent issue.

Buchanan County antibody testing results for the 2,500 samples taken here should be made available in the upcoming weeks, but as of now it is looking like this community has not had as big of a jump in infection rates.

"My suspicion is that our penetrance, our number of people who have had it and don't realize they've had it, is lower in this community," Kammerer said. "I think we've done a great job in St. Joseph and have been actually socially isolating, we've been wearing our masks reasonably well."

Kammerer said he expects a vaccine to be fully available in around eight months, and it should come before the community is close to reaching herd immunity. He said that in order to reach herd immunity, the infection rate must reach 60%. According to his estimates, Buchanan County is at around 7%.

Kammerer said Missouri would have to have about 3.6 million people infected with the virus in order to get to herd immunity.