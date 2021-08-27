People who have COVID-19 have a new treatment option to combat the illness and hopefully stay out of the hospital.
Cameron Regional Medical Center is now hosting patients for COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment at the old Cameron Mutual Insurance building at 214 McElwain Dr., Cameron, MO 64429. The Region H Emergency Management Division started taking patients and assisting the hospital Wednesday with the treatment, which is intended to help keep at-risk, high-symptom COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.
Facilities such as Mosaic Life Care have been providing the treatment, but a clinic like this one allows individuals to get antibody infusion in an outpatient situation and take the stress off area hospitals. The new center in Cameron can help up to 40 patients per day.
Blair Shock, Clinton County health administrator, said the treatment is big in keeping hospital beds open for those who need them most.
"It's basically a laboratory synthesized antibody specific to COVID-19 that allows folks who are infected with COVID and at a higher likelihood to be hospitalized and experience severe COVID illness to reduce the risk," Shock said. "It is not a cure; it's not going to keep you from getting sick because we're treating folks who already are sick, but it reduces the risk of developing severe illness."
The infusion is approved for emergency use by the FDA and needs to be approved by a physician. It is done through an IV.
"The idea here is somebody that's tested, the doctor that tests them identifies them as having high risk and immediately refers them to come here to receive antibody infusion to reduce the risk before they develop severe illness," Shock said. "Once they develop severe illness, the benefit from this is going to be severely diminished."
The center will be open for at least 30 days while the demand is there. Multiple hospitals and agencies invested in the clinic.
The phone number for the clinic is 816-312-8718.
