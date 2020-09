Another person has died of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, the St. Joseph Health Department announced Wednesday.

So far, 17 people have died in the county of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the health department reported a 15th and 16th death. The individuals were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

The health department reported a total of 1,637 COVID-10 cases in Buchanan County on Wednesday.