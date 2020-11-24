St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said "abuses" lead him to strip a medical exemption for his mask mandate inside bars and restaurants, meaning face coverings must be worn at all times inside those establishments except when eating or drinking.

He said further restrictions could be imposed on businesses if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

The mayor's latest declaration was issued last week. The St. Joseph Health Department has announced 10 coronavirus deaths since Friday, the most in a five-day period in the city.

"There's some people that we would question when the inspectors went in and that every single person seated at the bar has a medical exemption," McMurray said. "That would be an amazing coincidence. So now, if you're seated at the bar and you don't have a mask on, the bar can be fined."

An analysis by News-Press NOW shows there's currently only about one hospital bed available for every 2,263 people in Missouri. Hospital staffing also has become a major issue in fighting the virus.

"We're not like our neighbors to the south (Kansas City) who were saying we're going to put a curfew in force and limiting occupancy to 50%," McMurray said. "But if we're backed into a corner and these numbers fill up the hospital, that's the only place we have left to go."

St. Joseph's COVID-19 restrictions have been a combination of mayoral edicts and ordinances passed by the City Council. On Nov. 16, the council unanimously extended its general COVID-19 ordinance into February of 2021.

The decision to strip the medical exemption was McMurray's, and he signed a declaration mandating the change last Friday. McMurray said COVID-19 statistics will continue to rise if the public doesn't embrace safety precautions like limiting gatherings, wearing masks and social distancing.

"If we're in denial about it or just don't care, the city will be backed into a corner and I'll have to institute some stricter measures," he said.

Medical exemptions continue to apply in businesses that aren't bars or restaurants. The city urges those with medical conditions to utilize takeout options at restaurants and bars.