Missouri's director of advocacy for the AARP said Missouri fared worse than other states in protecting its nursing home residents from COVID-19.

However, Jay Hardenbrook, director of advocacy for AARP Missouri, praised the state for prioritizing seniors when vaccinating against the coronavirus.

"We have not been able to keep the virus out of nursing homes," Hardenbrook said. "And we've lost nearly 2,500 staff and residents in nursing homes to this pandemic. And that is something that we should be investigating and deciding how best we can prevent (that) when the next pandemic ... arises that could potentially cost the lives of many of our older citizens."

Hardenbrook said many fled nursing homes last year.

"If you're looking at the most dangerous places to live over the last year, nursing homes are one of those places," he said. "I've certainly been contacted by many members who are caregivers for their loved ones, who they decided to take their loved ones out of those nursing home situations (and) bring them back home."

An internal report from the Missouri Veterans Commission found the staff at a local home in Cameron failed to immediately isolate seniors with symptoms. Nursing homes in the St. Joseph area received a C grade, according to an independent service that ranks care facilities.

Late last year, 20 seniors died at a home in Gower, Missouri.

Seniors were prioritized in Missouri and were among the first in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Hardenbrook said the AARP is switching its concern from vaccination rate — where the majority of seniors have gotten a shot — to staffing levels and the amount of personal protective equipment available at homes.

"I mean we're brushing up against 75% of nursing home residents and staff who've been vaccinated now, and that is a huge win for the state of Missouri," Hardenbrook said. "Our concerns right now are less associated with the vaccines and the sickness and the death right now, which used to be our big concern. And now we're much more focused on making sure that staffing levels are OK and that people have the personal protective equipment that they need."

A quarter of facilities in Missouri don't have adequate staffing, Hardenbrook said. Another concern: visitation. With vaccination rates high, seniors are eager to see their loved ones, and not just behind glass.

"Making sure you can actually see your loved one, not through a window," Hardenbrook said. "But also that you're able to have those security measures in place that you're only seeing your loved one, you're not interacting on a regular basis, especially unmasked, with other members of the facility."

Most homes in the St. Joseph area are allowing visitors, sometimes in a 45-minute time slot.