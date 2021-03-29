About 800,000 more people in Missouri now are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the state draws closer to opening the shots to all adults who want them.

Phase 2 of Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine plan opened Monday, representing the last step before the general public can receive shots. People in banking, construction and critical manufacturing, homeless individuals and those at higher risk for COVID-19, including minority populations, can receive the vaccines now.

St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said the move significantly widens the pool of those eligible to receive the vaccine. As of April 9, all adults who want a shot will be able to receive one in Missouri. Bradley also said pharmacies that are receiving vaccines directly from the federal government do not have to follow the state's phase system.

"I know the phases are a little bit confusing, but right now (the shots are) pretty much open to everyone," Bradley said.

Bradley said she wants to encourage people to get the vaccine and is happy the phase system is coming to an end so all adults will be able to get shots. She said she believes more people will be inclined to get the vaccine when they are not worried about being in the correct tier.

"It eliminates that confusion of 'Do I fit in this tier?,' and once it opens up to everybody it allows people to not worry about that, not worry about feeling like they're cutting in line in front of everybody," Bradley said.

While there was concern originally about the supply of vaccine locally, Bradley said she believes that has subsided more each time a new phase opens up. When phases open, there is a rush of people getting signed up, but the supply quickly catches up, she said.

Currently, 14.4% of Buchanan County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. However, the county has continued to lag behind the state total of 24.5% of the population receiving a shot.