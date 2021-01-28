Buchanan County Commissioners are allocating $50,000 their $80,000 remaining CARES Act dollars for the St. Joseph vaccination Clinic at East Hills Shopping Center.

Commissioners were approached by Mosaic Life Care to see if there was any remaining money that could be used for the clinic. Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said vaccine distribution is important in the community and he is happy there was some money left from the nearly $10 million the county started allocating months ago.

"We just all feel really how important this is to get this vaccination process going as quickly as we can. I don't think there's anything we can do that's better than trying to get people vaccinated at this point," Sawyer said.

The commissioners originally had $10 million in CARES Act funding and now about $30,000 is left after money was sent to the vaccination clinic.

Commissioners said they are satisfied with the impact of the stimulus in the community as money was sent to schools, given for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and to small businesses.

"It's stimulus money, it was to stimulate the economy," Eastern District County Commissioner Scott Burnham said. "One of the first things we did was come up with a $5,000 grant for businesses, for those businesses that have been impacted by COVID."

Out of the 300 businesses that received those $5,000 grants, only three of them had to close due to the pandemic, commissioners said.

Moving forward, Sawyer said county officials will see if there are other needs in the community the remaining $30,000 could be used for. They have until the end of June to allocate the remaining dollars.