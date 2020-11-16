Four Buchanan County residents have died of COVID-19 since last Friday, the St. Joseph Health Department announced Monday.

The individuals are two females in their 50s, one female in her 80s and one male in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

Fifty-eight people have now died of the novel coronavirus in Buchanan County, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.

A total of 3,843 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.