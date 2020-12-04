Missouri will be able to vaccinate 339,000 people by the end of the month, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams announced Friday.

He said this will include all forward-facing healthcare workers as defined by section 1A in the Missouri vaccination plan.

The first 51,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected to be made available to 21 freezer sites by Dec. 12. This will be followed by 61,000 Pfizer vaccines a week later and around 105,000 Moderna vaccines that will be sent to hospitals that are not part of the 21 assigned for the Pfizer vaccine. In the third week, 110,00 Pfizer vaccines and 46,000 Moderna vaccines will be available. This is pending the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Approval.

Williams also said he expects the general public to start being vaccinated by May 1.