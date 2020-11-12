One veteran per day has died from COVID-19 on average at the Cameron Veterans Home since Oct. 17, according to data obtained by News-Press NOW.

The data shows five veterans had died between Sept. 1 and Oct. 17, with another 29 dying from Oct. 17 to Nov. 12.

Figures were provided by Jamie Melchert, the strategic communications director for the Missouri Veterans Commission.

"Anytime there's spikes in numbers, we're always concerned about that," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said on Wednesday. "We're going to take a deep dive into that and get the resources we need to see what the problem was what created that."

Parson ordered a review of MVC procedures, and that review began on Oct. 12.

Brian Kaveney, the lead lawyer for the review, told News-Press NOW on Thursday that he couldn't say when the investigation would be complete.

He said a summary of the review's findings would be made available and that the review, conducted by Armstrong Teasdale, has interviewed, "a lot of family members."

"We want to be sensitive of that," Kaveney said.

Statewide, some 102 veterans have died from the coronavirus since Sept. 1.

Thirty veterans currently have COVID-19 at the Cameron home. Additionally, seven staff are in isolation, according to Melchert.

The MVC is using daily PCR and antigen testing, Melchert said. Other safety precautions include, "proper use of PPE and enhanced PPE training; cleaning and disinfecting and enhanced training in these areas; infection control inspections and additional training; additional supervision, including from central office leadership."

Medical staff are being brought in to MVC homes from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Missouri's Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Cameron's home has had the most deaths since Sept. 1, followed by the home in Cape Girardeau, which has seen 29 deaths.

Other homes, like the one in Warrensburg, has seen deaths remain in the single digits.