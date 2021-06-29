COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 27 at Mosaic Life Care Tuesday, a sign that the virus is on an uptick in St. Joseph following a point when there were no patients with the illness in the facility earlier this spring.
Of the 27 patients, 20 are on the hospital's fifth floor, which houses a COVID-19 pandemic ward, Mosaic officials said. Five more are in the ICU, including one who is on a ventilator. The final two were in other areas of the hospital receiving care, officials said.
Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said that of the 27 patients, just two had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and one of those has many comorbidities. He said he is expecting the hospitalizations to continue to rise.
"If you look back over the history in our hospital looking at the number of patients we've had, we can expect to have 30 to 60 COVID patients in our hospital over the next several weeks," Turner said. "Now will we hit 60? I don't know, but we could."
The Delta variant of the virus has been confirmed in St. Joseph, and Turner said that is definitely a contributor to the increased number of cases and hospitalizations as that variant is more transmittable.
"The one thing we do know about the Delta variant is that it's easier to transmit. However ... it is too early to talk about the lethality of this variant," Turner said.
With events such as the Chiefs training camp, which Mosaic sponsors, coming up, Turner said people should have an incentive to get vaccinated. He said he would like to see demand higher for the shots and added Mosaic will assist with any needed vaccination efforts.
"When it comes to Chiefs camp, I believe that it's safe ... I think the emotional damages have been severe enough for folks over the last year and a half," he said. "I think the NFL has good processes and policies in place that will be adhered to and will do the best to protect not only the general public but the players themselves."
The vaccination rate in Buchanan County remains well below state and national averages at just 20.9% of the population receiving at least one dose.
