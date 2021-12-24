A third year of the pandemic is taking shape as COVID-19 surges on in Northwest Missouri.
Mosaic Life Care has seen hospitalizations range from more than 100 cases and at times drop down to zero in 2021. As of Thursday, 62 patients were hospitalized in the Mosaic system for COVID as cases have risen in recent months with surges in the delta and omicron variants.
Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said the hospital’s staff has been valuable in the fight against the pandemic.
“We’re having very good outcomes (and) even though not everyone has survived, our outcomes have been outstanding with the treatment of this,” Turner said.
Turner said he believes that the hospital is running at higher COVID-19 numbers than some medical centers in the Kansas City area due to Mosaic covering a large area and being the only hospital where people come for severe coronavirus care.
Turner said the hospital is well stocked with personal protective equipment and ventilators, monitoring carefully when more is required so it can be ordered in time for items to show up to avoid current supply chain issues.
With the omicron variant and staffing becoming tight at health-care facilities in rural areas as well, there is concern that another spike could stress the system significantly.
Clinton County Health Director Blair Shock is concerned that hospitals are already being pushed to their limit and coupled with staffing shortages in health care there could be serious issues.
“There’s still this cloudy fogginess of the unknown that was burdened simply because we have had bad feelings about what we are about to experience,” Shock said.
However, 2021 did bring hope in the form of vaccines to protect against COVID, something Shock said made it a different year for public health than 2020. He said that now vaccines are fully available which can prevent significant loss of life and many of the most vulnerable have taken advantage of them.
“Folks who are at the greatest risk of bad outcomes are fully vaccinated and at this point boosted and unlikely to experience hospitalization or death from COVID,” Shock said.
Turner said the future of omicron is unknown and health agencies have to look at prospects to work together and have a plan for what they need in the ICU, pandemic floors or increasing testing.
“We have the ability to test and we have a good supply of testing. However with omicron, if it continues like this, that could be stressed. We will look at all opportunities to increase the availability of testing,” Turner said.
