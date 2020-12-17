A COVID-19 outbreak at the Gower Convalescent Center that went into last month caused 20 deaths. No new cases have been reported since the end of November.

The administrator of the facility, Amberly Moore, said this occurred when a resident who was COVID-19 positive and had dementia returned from Cameron Regional Hospital, left her room and came in contact with another resident.

Moore said they have been continuing to follow CDC recommendations and have passed four different infection control visits from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"It's been tough, we are still grieving the loss of our residents, our families are still grieving," Moore said. "It's super tough, we're trying to do a lot of things to help them go through the process."

Linda Spaeth is a Gower resident whose dad was one of the 20 COVID-19 residents who died, and whose mother is currently still in the facility after beating the virus. Spaeth said losing her father was hard, but she felt that the staff did an amazing job in keeping her up to date and taking all the steps possible during the outbreak.

"This place is wonderful, I wouldn't have had them anywhere else, everyone here is so loving, they're just like family," Spaeth said.

Moore said they are still being diligent regarding COVID-19 and having all new residents quarantine for two weeks, giving employees temperature checks and wearing proper masks.

"Wear your mask, that's the biggest thing is when you're out in public, wear your mask to keep yourself protected, that way you can help others keep protected as well," Moore said.

Clinton County's official COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 49. The county has the most deaths per 100,000 residents in the state of Missouri.

However, a total of 59 deaths occurred at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron and the Gower Convalescent Center, both in Clinton County.

Clinton County Health Department Director Blair Shock said this could be due to some deaths within the facilities being incorrectly credited to Buchanan County, as well as the possibility that some people who were currently in the facility in Gower were not Clinton County residents.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were announced by the St. Joseph Health Department Thursday, bringing the total in Buchanan County to 114.

One of the individuals was a man in his 80s and the other was a woman in her 90s.

Nancy King, St. Joseph Health Department health educator, said around half of the COVID-19 deaths in Buchanan County are from a longterm care facility.

"Keeping everyone as safely as we can until the vaccine becomes available is important," King said. "Just because someone is in their 50s, 60s, 70s or 80s or have underlying health conditions does not mean they are on their deathbed."