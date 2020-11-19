Since Monday, 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Buchanan County.

This number pushes the total to 65 deaths as a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions was the sole reported COVID-19 related death Thursday. The COVID-19 deaths reported this week account for 17% of the total in Buchanan County.

St. Joseph Health Department spokesperson Stephanie Malita said the number of deaths lag behind the number of cases which have seen a spike since Halloween and the election.

“We don’t like to see the deaths occur but as cases increase, hospitalizations will then increase and deaths are going to as well, it’s incremental,” Malita said. “When you look at the numbers, it shouldn’t be surprising.”

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said the hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths are concerning and he is hoping people in St. Joseph make smart decisions when deciding how they will handle the holidays.

McMurray has long been against further restrictions, and said he does not want to issue a mandate like Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas put in place, which created a curfew for bars as well as limiting capacity for restaurants.

“The metrics are certainly greatly concerning at this point, and if the medical opinion is that we need to batten down the hatches, then that is exactly what we’ll do,” McMurray said.

Malita said people need to be cautious when going out and especially with the holidays approaching virtual options might be the best solution.

“Every one of us needs to just think twice about any time you leave your house, I mean, it’s that simple,” Malita said.

Malita said there’s more people in their 20s getting the virus and they need to be cautious they don’t pass it on to people of high risk.

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday extending a state of emergency in Missouri through March 31, 2021, which will allow flexibility in deploying critical resources as well as continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard, according to a news release.

The Andrew County Health Department sent out a news release notifying the public that those who visited Harry O’s Irish pub in Savannah between Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 could have been exposed to COVID-19.