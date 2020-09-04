A total of 16 people in the St. Joseph School District have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, according to the district.

The number includes nine staff members and seven students who tested positive between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.

Meanwhile, 22 staff members and 88 students are in quarantine. Five staff members and 11 students have returned to school in the last week.

The district asks students and staff to regularly wash hands, wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The St. Joseph School District releases its COVID numbers every Friday. To see the latest chart, visit www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/c_o_v_i_d-19.