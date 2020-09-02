A 12th Buchanan County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.

The individual was a woman in a long-term care facility.

It is the second death in two days. The death of a woman in her 40s was reported yesterday.

A total of 1,322 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Buchanan County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Across the state, 87,213 people have tested positive and 1,542 have died, according to the DHSS.