Due to the ongoing pandemic, no ceremony was held in Civic Center Park among the monuments to those who have died serving the community and the country.
Last Thursday, during a virtual City Council work session, Mayor Bill McMurray stated that no get together would happen in order to follow distancing guidelines. He read a proclamation for the day of remembrance in the digital session.
“On this day, we honor the men and women who made the supreme sacrifice and acknowledge and protect the ideals they died for so their sacrifice will not be in vain,” McMurray read. “Now, therefore, I Bill McMurray, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City, do hereby proclaim Monday, May the 25th, 2020 as Memorial Day.”
A few days prior to this work session, the Council voted to provide funds for a future firefighters’ memorial to honor those who have sacrificed.
Councilmember Russell Moore, a former battalion chief for the St. Joseph Fire Department, was pleased to see the project getting some legs.
“I’m very happy with that, very happy,” Moore said. “There’s firefighters who have become injured. We, I think, are going to — they talked about at least — be putting some names on of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. We’ve had a few. So, I’m happy seeing them move forward with this.”
Local No. 77 of the International Association of Fire Fighters union is currently raising funds for an $80,000 monument.
The Council’s decision will donate $30,000 toward the construction, which is the same amount that was given to the Fraternal Order of Police by a previous Council for construction of the Peace Officer’s memorial in Civic Center Park.
The agreement also allows the monument to be constructed on the front of the recently-constructed Fire Station No. 9 between Faraon and Jules Streets.
Fire Chief Mike Dalsing and Police Chief Chris Connally signed off on the funds, which will come from the cell phone program.
A date for the construction of the monument is currently not known.