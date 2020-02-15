The coronavirus death total is well above 1,000 people and the case count in the United States is in the teens.
A couple of weeks ago China had to shut down production of several large industries besides essentials such as supermarkets and services.
“The affected regions are projected to comprise over 80% of gross domestic product,” Dr. Andrew Cauley, an associate professor of economics at Missouri Western said. “I don’t suspect four-fifths of Chinese production will be closed over the course of those days because some firms may not comply. Some may work from home and some vital industries may be asked to stay open — such as supermarkets and utilities.”
The United States has some of the largest capacities for domestic oil and is one of the main importers of Chinese oil. Because of this there is much more supply than the demand for oil as seen in recent gas price drops, according to AAA.
Their website also says that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped this past week by a whole penny, bringing the total to $2.42.
“There is likely to be a deceleration in GDP in China at least during the first quarter. What the drop will be in Chinese economic growth will be hard to predict,” Cauley said.
Countries unlike the United States who rely on exporting crude oil to China, like Russia and Turkey, could see oil prices rise as China is not able to export their own oil as quickly as they have.
The International Energy Agency and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries do not have great outlooks for the future of the market. The IEA’s Oil Market Report in February is projecting a decline in global oil demand. This is the first time that the demand has lowered in a decade.
China will face a large burden of that cost as, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, China was the fifth-largest producer of oil in 2018. Russia was the third-largest that year, and both countries combined for a 16% share of the world totals.
The unfortunate storm for China of the coronavirus also impacts other industries such as technology. The long-term effects will not be known for a while. There is one similar situation that this could be compared to in recent memory.
“The next best available comparison would be the SARS outbreak in 2003, which led to a 1% decline in Chinese economic growth, and was estimated to cost $40 billion globally,” Cauley said.
Cauley also referred to this specific decline in the Chinese economy as “unprecedented” as their trade war with the United States this past year was damaging, now stack on the coronavirus.