Two city departments are working on renovations to Corby Pond.

“This is part of the watershed, this is a stormwater project that’s truly going to be a huge benefit to the parks department,” Chuck Kempf, director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said.

The parks department is working on the project along with the city’s public works staff. Part of the process may begin as early as this week when a relatively lengthy draining process will take place, Kempf said.

“When they start pumping the water out, it will take a while to get it pumped out. Plus, once the water is gone, it takes a fairly long time for the basin to dry out,” Kempf said.

A significant part of the work will include equipment from the landfill that will be used in the majority of the excavation work.

“They’ve got their regular daily work to do, so they have to schedule around all of that as well,” Kempf said.

In the meantime, preparation work already has begun with the Missouri Department of Conservation starting to remove and relocate fish.

“We will be cutting down a few trees, we’re trying to minimize the impact of good trees between the ones that are just a little less impactful in the forested area here,” Kempf said. “We’re going to be removing the benches, the memorial benches that are here, we’ve contacted some of those folks already to let them know what we’re doing.”

Kemp said staff will contact those with memorial benches once the process is over and try to put them back as close to their original spot as possible.

During the process, some sections of the road and trails may be closed for safety, he said.

“The roadway here will be closed occasionally, that’ll be dictated by the work that goes on every single day,” Kempf said. “The section between the skater statues back to the east and the intersection on the west side of the 22nd Street overpass will be closed on occasion, and then ... the trail section also in this area could be impacted on an occasion, depending on the activity that’s going on.”

Kempf said the renovation is long overdue and the department estimates that it has been close to 40 years since any major work has been done.

One of the improvements to the pond will include a retaining wall that will allow visitors to get closer. Right now there is a significant slope along the north side of the pond, according to Kempf. Unfortunately, the renovation will force the loss of the dock.

“We are looking for opportunities right now to find funding to replace the dock. We obviously want to have a dock,” Kempf said. “We would like to replace the one we have with a floating dock, it’ll be a little more functional.”

Another challenge to the renovation is a main sewer line that runs the length of the pond. Kemp said the excavation equipment cannot go over the top of the sewer line due to the risk of it collapsing.

“They will actually be entering the pond from three different locations to remove the bad stuff, the bad material that’s in the pond and then there will be a staging site to let it dry out before they remove it from the area,” Kempf said.

The process is expected to last until next summer and will include the replanting of trees and bringing fish back. Kemp said the goal is to keep this pond a “catch-and-take” one.

“Be patient and trust the process, let everybody get their work done. The pond really needs this, it’s not a real healthy body of water right now,” Kempf said. “This is a natural process, they (ponds) silt in, the geese and the ducks and the fish all kind of bring bad things with them to the water and so this is something that has to happen.”

Kempf said once the renovation is done, it will be an improved asset to the city.