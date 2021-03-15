The $1 million Corby Pond project will fix a major sewer line under the pond and increase the depth, providing multiple benefits for St. Joseph and its residents.
The work is a joint project between the city’s public works and parks departments.
“This was one of those projects that if you ask public works about why we’re doing the project, we’re going to give you one answer, then parks is going to have a different answer,” said Andy Clements, director of public works and transportation. “They’re both really good answers, and it’s ideal because you get double benefits out of it.”
Corby Pond is supposed to be about 10 feet deep, but after years of silting the current depth is less than 3 feet. This creates overflow problems during heavy rainfall.
“The way it’s designed now, if we have a heavy storm it either comes up over the shore or up over the wall and shoots down through the tunnel,” said Jeff Atkins, the assistant parks director. “We just have to wait for it to drain down.”
This creates issues with the sewer line. As water drains into the pond, it gets into the combined sewer, mixes with untreated waste and is later discharged into the Missouri River. To fix this, two creeks that enter the sewer line from the north and east ends will instead flow directly into the pond. A valve also will be installed that will allow drainage into the sewer depending on the water levels.
The project also includes the installation of a retaining wall, which will prevent overflow problems and increase the depth of the pond.
“We can’t dig deep enough because of the sewer line, so what we’re going to do is we’re going to raise the shoreline,” Atkins said. “Starting at the bridge, following the roadway all the way around, there’ll be a new wall that will be installed that will allow us to raise the water level up a little bit higher than it is now.”
The increased depth and fresh flowing water from the two creeks will help sustain abundant fish and maintain a healthier and cleaner pond. The parks department has an agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation to keep the pond heavily stocked with fish.
“Their words are we don’t want people to come to fish, we want people to come and catch fish,” Atkins said. “They’ll come in and stock the pond for us, and from day one, it’ll be their responsibility from that point on to monitor the fish population.”
The parks department also will add floating docks and fountains for the pond. The project is expected to be completed late this summer.
