Cops Care Youth Camp brings smiles back after a year off

Cops Care Youth Camp is happening now, and the excitement to get back to normal is clear.
St. Joseph Police Department School Resource Officers are working the camp this week and handling up to 40 excited kids at a time.
Austin Bush, one of the department’s school resource officers, said this camp is an opportunity to meet and connect with more kids.
“Oh it’s been fantastic, to see different age groups and different kids from different schools and a different part of the town, get to talk to them and really build that bond that we normally don’t get to on the patrol side of things,” Bush said.
The youth camp is held for nine to 12-year-olds every summer. But, the excitement to get back together after a summer off is clear.
“They’re super excited and it’s just nice for them to be all back cause I believe last year thus camp was canceled because of the COVID so it’s just nice to be back and just normal things again,” Bush said.
During the camp, officers hope to highlight aspects of being in law enforcement, but work to incorporate sports and games. Bush said the kids’ favorite game is dodgeball. But they also play games like basketball, kickball and baseball.
Bush said part of their training as officers helps them keep up with the kids in camp.
“Patience, discipline I would say, and just energy, having energy. But it’s really fun, the kids are good and they really want to be here,” he said. “I believe there’s about 30 maybe 40 [kids], there’s seven SRO’s with our sergeant so eight of us. We have a pretty good squad and everyone does their part.”
The camp runs through July 16 at the Rec Center.
