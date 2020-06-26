Copper Hill Golf Club has seen some changes for the better since March when COVID-19 hit.
The previous Golf Club of St. Joseph got new ownership in January and became Copper Hill Golf Club after Brandon and April Kendall took over. Many renovations were planned for the club, and now the majority of them are complete.
"We've added so many things because of COVID-19 with our live music on Friday evenings, doing our 'Nine and Wine' events and leagues," April Kendall said.
The upgrades to the club include an updated driving range with an indoor driving barn, a new patio outside the clubhouse for live music and eating and updates to the course.
"We've received nothing but compliments and people really notice the changes on the course and how well it's being maintained," Kendall said.
The Kendalls' goals for the club was to make it inviting and something for everyone in the family to enjoy. They have seen that already at the club.
"Instead of just the typical male golfer we now have males, females, young, old and all in between coming out here," Kendall said.
The club also started junior camps for the summer that teach children all the way down to age 3 how to golf.
Copper Hill recently started having outdoor music on its patio that has helped people enjoy being out again while still being safe.
"Our wine bar is really delayed due to COVID-19, but we're trying to get people to come in here and have some drinks here, enjoy some music and get a taste of what's to come there," Kendall said.
Kendall hopes the wine bar, mini golf and batting cages will be done in the next month and a half.
The "Nine and Wine" events help with the delay of the wine bar. For $160 per couple, people get a cart, nine holes of golf, tastings of wine or bourbon/whiskey at five of the nine holes, dinner catered by S and S BBQ, live entertainment after the event until 11 p.m. and a glass of wine at dinner.
The club still encourages social distancing on the course and driving ranges and allows golfers to choose if they want to share a cart or have their own.
Kendall said COVID-19 has changed the club's outlook on things and gave them ideas that they probably wouldn't have thought of before.
"It's given us a change to realize that we might need to do this instead of that. For instance, we're extending our parking lot because it's an issue if we don't have parking," Kendall said.
Copper Hill also recently became an authorized retailer for Titleist, Foot Joy, Scotty Cameron, Callaway, Bridgestone, Precept and Tour Edge golf equipment and apparel.